Fire caused by blasts breaks out on ship southeast of Aden
Middle East News
2024-03-04 | 11:57
Fire caused by blasts breaks out on ship southeast of Aden
A fire caused by nearby explosions broke out onboard a vessel southeast of the Yemeni port city of Aden on Monday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency and British security firm Ambrey reported.
A first explosion was reported at a distance off the vessel's port quarter and a second explosion caused damage to the vessel, leading to a fire which the crew are dealing with, the British maritime agencies said.
No casualties were reported.
"Coalition Forces operating in the area are investigating," UKMTO said.
Ambrey had reported that a container ship was struck and had issued a distress signal, saying the ship was Liberia-flagged and Israel-affiliated, en route from Singapore to Djibouti. Neither agency disclosed the vessel's name.
"The vessel was listed as operated by the Israeli company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. This may have been an out-of-date affiliation, as the vessel was not listed on other public sources," Ambrey added.
Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., commonly known as ZIM, is a publicly held Israeli international cargo shipping company.
The container ship continued to transmit an AIS signal after the incident, Ambrey said.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Fire
Blasts
Ship
Aden
Yemen
Attack
