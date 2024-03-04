Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon

Middle East News
2024-03-04 | 12:03
High views
Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon
0min
Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon

Sirens blared across ten towns in the Galilee panhandle in northern Israel, triggering heightened alertness after suspected drone activity originating from Lebanon, as reported by Al Jazeera on Monday.

