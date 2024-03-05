Israel to let same numbers into Al-Aqsa during first week of Ramadan as in previous years, statement by Netanyahu's office says

Middle East News
2024-03-05 | 14:05
0min
Israel to let same numbers into Al-Aqsa during first week of Ramadan as in previous years, statement by Netanyahu's office says

Israel will allow a similar number of worshippers into Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the first week of Ramadan as in previous years, a statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Tuesday.

The decision was agreed with top Israeli security officials during a meeting on preparations ahead of the Muslim fasting month, without providing a specific number.

"During the first week of Ramadan a similar number of worshippers will be allowed on the Temple Mount as in previous years," the statement said, using the Jewish name for the site.

"Every week a security assessment will be conducted and a decision will be made accordingly."

Reuters
 

