CENTCOM intercepts Houthi threats aimed to USS Carney

Middle East News
2024-03-06 | 02:31
High views
CENTCOM intercepts Houthi threats aimed at USS Carney
2min
CENTCOM intercepts Houthi threats aimed at USS Carney

US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Wednesday a series of defensive actions taken in response to threats originating from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

Between 3 pm and 5 pm (Sanaa time)on Tuesday, CENTCOM forces intercepted one anti-ship ballistic missile and three one-way attack unmanned aerial systems aimed at the USS Carney (DDG 64) in the Red Sea. There were no casualties or damage to the ship due to these defensive measures.

Later, between 8:45 pm and 9:40 pm, CENTCOM forces engaged and destroyed three anti-ship missiles and three unmanned surface vessels (USVs) in self-defense.

The decision to neutralize these threats was made after an assessment by CENTCOM forces, who deemed the missiles, UAVs, and USVs to pose an imminent danger to both merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region. 

According to CENTCOM on X, " These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels."

Report of an explosion near a ship off Yemeni coast
Israel to let same numbers into Al-Aqsa during first week of Ramadan as in previous years, statement by Netanyahu's office says
