News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Highlight
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Report of an explosion near a ship off Yemeni coast
Middle East News
2024-03-06 | 05:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Report of an explosion near a ship off Yemeni coast
The British maritime security agency "Ambrey" reported Wednesday that it received a report of an "explosion" near a cargo ship flying the flag of Barbados and owned by a US company 57 nautical miles southwest of Aden in Yemen.
"Ambrey" stated that "a nearby ship reported an explosion near the cargo carrier owned by the United States and flying the flag of Barbados," warning other merchant ships to stay away from it.
AFP
Middle East News
Explosion
Yemen
Coast
Ship
Ambrey
Aden
Next
US demands Iran to dilute its near-weapons-grade uranium
CENTCOM intercepts Houthi threats aimed at USS Carney
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-18
Reports of possible explosion near ship off Yemen's coast
World News
2023-12-18
Reports of possible explosion near ship off Yemen's coast
0
Middle East News
2024-03-04
Attack targets Liberian-flagged cargo ship off the coast of Yemen
Middle East News
2024-03-04
Attack targets Liberian-flagged cargo ship off the coast of Yemen
0
World News
2024-02-19
Yemeni Armed Forces conduct military operation against British ship in Gulf of Aden
World News
2024-02-19
Yemeni Armed Forces conduct military operation against British ship in Gulf of Aden
0
Middle East News
2024-02-15
US Coast Guard intercepts Iranian arms shipment to Yemen
Middle East News
2024-02-15
US Coast Guard intercepts Iranian arms shipment to Yemen
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:36
US demands Iran to dilute its near-weapons-grade uranium
World News
08:36
US demands Iran to dilute its near-weapons-grade uranium
0
Middle East News
02:31
CENTCOM intercepts Houthi threats aimed at USS Carney
Middle East News
02:31
CENTCOM intercepts Houthi threats aimed at USS Carney
0
Middle East News
14:05
Israel to let same numbers into Al-Aqsa during first week of Ramadan as in previous years, statement by Netanyahu's office says
Middle East News
14:05
Israel to let same numbers into Al-Aqsa during first week of Ramadan as in previous years, statement by Netanyahu's office says
0
World News
13:42
US Secretary of State discussed aid delivery to Gaza and ceasefire with Gantz
World News
13:42
US Secretary of State discussed aid delivery to Gaza and ceasefire with Gantz
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-03-04
Russian warship arrives in Qatar for defense exhibition
Middle East News
2024-03-04
Russian warship arrives in Qatar for defense exhibition
0
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Erdogan: The West is the main culprit in the Gaza massacres
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Erdogan: The West is the main culprit in the Gaza massacres
0
Variety and Tech
10:56
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users
Variety and Tech
10:56
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52
Britain to warn Israel over famine in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52
Britain to warn Israel over famine in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:46
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:46
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
2
Variety and Tech
10:56
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users
Variety and Tech
10:56
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users
3
Lebanon News
14:22
Hezbollah strikes Israeli settlement: Direct hit and confirmed injuries
Lebanon News
14:22
Hezbollah strikes Israeli settlement: Direct hit and confirmed injuries
4
Press Highlights
00:26
Hochstein offers Lebanon economic incentives, promises swift return after Gaza truce
Press Highlights
00:26
Hochstein offers Lebanon economic incentives, promises swift return after Gaza truce
5
Lebanon News
11:47
Three civilians killed from one family due to Israeli airstrike in Houla, ongoing search for survivors
Lebanon News
11:47
Three civilians killed from one family due to Israeli airstrike in Houla, ongoing search for survivors
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanese state initiates roadmap to address Syrian refugee crisis: Mechanism unveiled
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanese state initiates roadmap to address Syrian refugee crisis: Mechanism unveiled
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Stalled ceasefire negotiations with Hamas: Israel's retreat on demands and internal discord
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Stalled ceasefire negotiations with Hamas: Israel's retreat on demands and internal discord
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Hamas official: No exchange of hostages and captives without ceasefire declaration
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Hamas official: No exchange of hostages and captives without ceasefire declaration
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More