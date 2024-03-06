Report of an explosion near a ship off Yemeni coast

2024-03-06 | 05:52
Report of an explosion near a ship off Yemeni coast
Report of an explosion near a ship off Yemeni coast

The British maritime security agency "Ambrey" reported Wednesday that it received a report of an "explosion" near a cargo ship flying the flag of Barbados and owned by a US company 57 nautical miles southwest of Aden in Yemen.

"Ambrey" stated that "a nearby ship reported an explosion near the cargo carrier owned by the United States and flying the flag of Barbados," warning other merchant ships to stay away from it.

AFP
 

