Syrian Armed Forces clash with 'terrorist group' attempting to attack military site near Idlib
Middle East News
2024-03-07 | 06:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syrian Armed Forces clash with 'terrorist group' attempting to attack military site near Idlib
The Syrian Armed Forces clashed with a "terrorist group" attempting to attack a military site near Idlib, as reported by the Syrian Ministry of Defense on Thursday.
The ministry stated that they had downed three drones belonging to the group in the countryside of Quneitra and Idlib and captured one of its members.
The statement read, "A unit of our armed forces operating in the direction of southern Idlib countryside engaged with a terrorist group affiliated with the so-called terrorist organization Al-Nusra Front, attempting to infiltrate and assault one of our military points. The confrontation resulted in casualties among the terrorists, with one captured by our forces."
Reuters
Middle East News
Syria
Armed Forces
Clash
Terrorist
Attack
Military
Idlib
