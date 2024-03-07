Syrian Armed Forces clash with 'terrorist group' attempting to attack military site near Idlib

Middle East News
2024-03-07 | 06:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syrian Armed Forces clash with &#39;terrorist group&#39; attempting to attack military site near Idlib
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syrian Armed Forces clash with 'terrorist group' attempting to attack military site near Idlib

The Syrian Armed Forces clashed with a "terrorist group" attempting to attack a military site near Idlib, as reported by the Syrian Ministry of Defense on Thursday.

The ministry stated that they had downed three drones belonging to the group in the countryside of Quneitra and Idlib and captured one of its members.

The statement read, "A unit of our armed forces operating in the direction of southern Idlib countryside engaged with a terrorist group affiliated with the so-called terrorist organization Al-Nusra Front, attempting to infiltrate and assault one of our military points. The confrontation resulted in casualties among the terrorists, with one captured by our forces."

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Syria

Armed Forces

Clash

Terrorist

Attack

Military

Idlib

LBCI Next
Israel says South Africa exploiting ICJ on behalf of Hamas
Turkish Red Crescent's sending biggest aid shipment to Gaza via Egypt
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-03

Syria condemns US attack, citing civilian and military casualties

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-29

Two dead in suspected Israeli attack on Iranian military advisory site in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-25

Syrian forces down seven drones in vicinity of Hama and Idlib

LBCI
World News
2024-02-19

Yemeni Armed Forces conduct military operation against British ship in Gulf of Aden

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:57

Netanyahu: Israel will push on with offensive against Hamas, including in Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:50

US Ambassador to Israel: "Differences are narrowing" in talks regarding a ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
08:01

Saudi Arabia transfers 8% of Aramco to PIF portfolio, state news agency reports

LBCI
Middle East News
08:00

Ship evacuated after first civilian fatalities in Houthis' Red Sea attacks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-02

Rafah: Forgotten Crises Amidst Environmental and Humanitarian Perils

LBCI
Middle East News
06:35

Syrian Armed Forces clash with 'terrorist group' attempting to attack military site near Idlib

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-20

Aftermath of destruction: Choueifat building collapse claims lives, sparks rescue efforts

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

Biden's warning echoes: The stakes of war as US unveils proposal for Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:00

Samy Gemayel to LBCI: We created a 'resilience front' against Hezbollah; Presidential election feasible if Hezbollah embraces 'consensus'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Israeli tank crew killed a Reuters reporter in Lebanon, then 'likely' opened fire at journalists, report finds

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:40

Hezbollah's 'conundrum': US dynamics unfold as envoy Hochstein seeks to 'separate' Lebanon from Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

Biden's warning echoes: The stakes of war as US unveils proposal for Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:09

Circular 166 will not be implemented soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Report breaks down the numbers: Insights from Lebanon's 2023 suicide rates

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

LBCI source confirms positive outcome as Hezbollah and Aoun express satisfaction over Thursday's meeting

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:57

The sale of $3 million stamps at $36 million: Combating the black market stamp trade heats up

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More