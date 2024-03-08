US Central Command conducts defensive strikes in Red Sea

On Thursday, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported conducting defensive strikes in the Red Sea region.



The strikes targeted four mobile Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM) and one Houthi unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in areas of Yemen controlled by the Houthi group.



Furthermore, CENTCOM forces intercepted three UAVs launched from Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen towards the Gulf of Aden during the same timeframe.



According to CENTCOM, these defensive actions were taken “to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels.”

March 7 Red Sea Update



Between the hours of 3:35 p.m. and 4:55 p.m. (Sanaa time), United States Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted self-defense strikes against four mobile Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM) and one Houthi unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Houthi-controlled