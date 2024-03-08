US Central Command conducts defensive strikes in Red Sea

March 7 Red Sea Update
Between the hours of 3:35 p.m. and 4:55 p.m. (Sanaa time), United States Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted self-defense strikes against four mobile Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM) and one Houthi unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Houthi-controlled… pic.twitter.com/WBrJ0kmiTJ
— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 8, 2024
March 7 Red Sea Update
Between the hours of 3:35 p.m. and 4:55 p.m. (Sanaa time), United States Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted self-defense strikes against four mobile Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM) and one Houthi unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Houthi-controlled… pic.twitter.com/WBrJ0kmiTJ