Two civilians killed in Turkish airstrike in northern Iraq

2024-03-08 | 03:40
Two civilians killed in Turkish airstrike in northern Iraq
Two civilians killed in Turkish airstrike in northern Iraq

Two civilians have been killed in a Turkish airstrike in the mountainous Sheladiz area in northern Iraq's Duhok province, two security sources said on Friday.

Reuters

Middle East News

Turkey

Iraq

Civilians

Airstrike

Duhok

UNRWA on Women's Day: 63 women being killed each day in Gaza
US Central Command conducts defensive strikes in Red Sea
