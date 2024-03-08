UN experts: Iran's violent crackdown on peaceful protests deemed 'crimes against humanity'

2024-03-08 | 05:24
UN experts: Iran&#39;s violent crackdown on peaceful protests deemed &#39;crimes against humanity&#39;
UN experts: Iran's violent crackdown on peaceful protests deemed 'crimes against humanity'

The violent crackdown in Iran on peaceful protests following the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022 and 'institutional discrimination' against women and girls led to 'crimes against humanity,' a report by UN Human Rights Council experts states.

The experts noted that numerous serious human rights violations outlined in the report ''constitute crimes against humanity, particularly crimes of murder, imprisonment, torture, rape, other forms of sexual violence, persecution, enforced disappearance, and other inhumane acts.''

