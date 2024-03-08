New incident reported off the coast of Yemen

Middle East News
2024-03-08 | 09:49
High views
New incident reported off the coast of Yemen

British maritime agencies said on Friday that an incident had been reported in waters around 50 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's city of Aden where Houthi militants have been attacking ships.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said that the authorities are investigating the incident while security firm Ambrey said it is aware of an incident nearly 52 nautical miles south of Aden and is also investigating.



Reuters

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Incident

Yemen

Houthis

UKMTO

Red Sea

