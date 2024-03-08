News
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
UKMTO: Vessel off Yemen's Aden reports explosions in sea, vessel and crew are safe
Middle East News
2024-03-08 | 10:58
UKMTO: Vessel off Yemen's Aden reports explosions in sea, vessel and crew are safe
A vessel travelling 50 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's city of Aden reported on Friday two explosions in the sea ahead of it, but the vessel and crew were reported as safe, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.
UKMTO said earlier that the authorities were investigating the incident while security firm Ambrey said it was aware of an incident nearly 52 nautical miles south of Aden and was also investigating.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UKMTO
Vessel
Yemen
Aden
Explosions
Houthis
