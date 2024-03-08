A vessel travelling 50 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's city of Aden reported on Friday two explosions in the sea ahead of it, but the vessel and crew were reported as safe, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.



UKMTO said earlier that the authorities were investigating the incident while security firm Ambrey said it was aware of an incident nearly 52 nautical miles south of Aden and was also investigating.







Reuters