Turkey arrests six people for spying for Israel's Mossad

Middle East News
2024-03-09 | 02:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey arrests six people for spying for Israel&#39;s Mossad
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Turkey arrests six people for spying for Israel's Mossad

Turkish authorities have arrested six people and charged them with spying for Israel's Mossad intelligence service, Turkey's intelligence agency (MIT) said on Friday.

On Tuesday, MIT had said police detained seven people, including a private detective, for selling information to Mossad. It said on Friday that six of them had been arrested, and one had been released on bail.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

A Turkish court in January ordered the arrest of 15 people and the deportation of eight others suspected of having links to Mossad and targeting Palestinians living in Turkey. Last month, Turkey detained seven others suspected of selling information to Mossad.

Turkish and Israeli leaders have traded public barbs since Israel's war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas began last October. Turkey has warned Israel of "serious consequences" if it tries to hunt down Hamas members living outside the Palestinian territories, including in Turkey.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Turkey

Arrest

Spying

Israel

Mossad

LBCI Next
Turkey, US examine Ukraine and Gaza, ways to improve ties: Foreign minister says
Fifteen drones downed: US Navy, coalition forces thwart Houthi attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-05

Turkey detains seven suspected of selling information to Israel's Mossad

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-02

Turkey detains 33 accused of spying for Israel

LBCI
World News
2024-02-26

Arab states, Turkey, urge World Court to declare Israel's occupation illegal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26

Turkey tells ICJ occupation is root cause of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:22

EU sees maritime aid corridor to Gaza opening this weekend

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:54

Erdogan affirms Turkey's "firm" support for Hamas leaders

LBCI
World News
04:02

Houthis report targeting bulk carrier, a number of US war destroyers in Red Sea

LBCI
World News
03:07

Turkey, US examine Ukraine and Gaza, ways to improve ties: Foreign minister says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07

Haaretz investigation: 27 Gaza prisoners died in Israeli detention since war outbreak

LBCI
World News
02:19

Fifteen drones downed: US Navy, coalition forces thwart Houthi attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20

Withdrawal and loans: Effects of exchange rate fluctuations between LBP 15,000 and 25,000

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:07

Five people reported dead by airdropped aid

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

US envoy Hochstein faces resistance from Hezbollah: No negotiations without Gaza truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:08

Lebanon's 'icons of change': Honoring Lebanese trailblazers Linda Matar and Giselle Khoury on International Women's Day

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:07

Five people reported dead by airdropped aid

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

Speaker Berri advocates dialogue: A call for consensus in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
09:49

New incident reported off the coast of Yemen

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:05

Hezbollah targets Israeli troop deployment near Al-Rahib Site with artillery shells

LBCI
Middle East News
10:58

UKMTO: Vessel off Yemen's Aden reports explosions in sea, vessel and crew are safe

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More