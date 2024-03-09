French military destroys four combat drones in Gulf of Aden

A French warship and fighter jets destroyed four combat drones that were heading towards a European naval mission in the Gulf of Aden, the French military said on Saturday.



The army said in a statement, "This defensive action directly contributed to the protection of the cargo ship True Confidence, under the Barbados flag, which was struck on March 6 and is being towed, as well as other commercial vessels transiting in the area."



Earlier, Yemen's Houthi rebels said that they targeted a US bulk carrier and "several US war destroyers at the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden with 37 drones".



The US military said it thwarted a "large-scale" Houthi attack in the Red Sea.