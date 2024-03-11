Saudi King appeals for humanitarian aid, ceasefire in Gaza crisis

2024-03-11 | 03:30
Saudi King appeals for humanitarian aid, ceasefire in Gaza crisis
Saudi King appeals for humanitarian aid, ceasefire in Gaza crisis

On the occasion of the beginning of the month of Ramadan, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz called upon the international community to "fulfill its responsibilities" regarding the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip and "to stop the monstrous crimes and provide safe humanitarian and relief corridors."

In a speech delivered by the Minister of Media, Salman al-Dossary, on behalf of King Salman, he said, "We thank Almighty God for His blessings upon this country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

He added, "While it pains us that the month of Ramadan this year comes amidst the suffering of our brothers in Palestine from assaults, we emphasize the necessity for the international community to fulfill its responsibilities."

The Saudi King appealed in his speech to the international community to work towards "stopping these monstrous crimes and providing safe humanitarian and relief corridors" for the threatened residents of the Palestinian territory facing famine.

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Gaza

Palestine

War

Truce

Humanitarian Aid

Ramadan

