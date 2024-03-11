News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Ramadan
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sudan army general rules out Ramadan truce unless RSF leaves civilian sites
Middle East News
2024-03-11 | 04:26
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Sudan army general rules out Ramadan truce unless RSF leaves civilian sites
A top general from Sudan's army has ruled out a truce in the Islamic holy month of Ramadan unless the paramilitary group it is battling leaves civilian and public sites.
The statement by Yasser al-Atta, a deputy commander of the army, comes after the army claimed advances in Omdurman, part of the wider capital, and an appeal by the United Nations Security Council for a truce during Ramadan, which begins this week.
The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said it welcomed the ceasefire call.
Atta's statement, issued on the army's official Telegram channel on Sunday and based on comments he made the previous day in Kassala state, said there could be no Ramadan ceasefire unless the RSF complied with a commitment made last May at Saudi and U.S.-mediated talks in Jeddah to withdraw from civilian homes and public facilities.
It also said there should be no role for Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the RSF leader commonly known as Hemedti, or his family in Sudan's future politics or military.
"There are those who talk about a truce in Ramadan. There is no truce by order of the army and the people," Atta said in his Kassala speech to army graduates.
War between Sudan's army and the RSF erupted in mid-April 2023 amid tensions over a plan for transition to civilian rule. The two factions staged a coup in 2021 that derailed a previous transition following the 2019 overthrow of autocratic former leader Omar al-Bashir.
The army has been on the back foot militarily for much of the conflict, which has devastated swathes of the capital, triggered ethically driven killings in Darfur, and led to the world's biggest displacement crisis. The RSF seized large parts of the capital in the first days of fighting.
However, the army has recently recovered some ground in Omdurman, which, along with Khartoum and Bahri, is the wider capital divided by the Nile.
One resident of Omdurman's Wad Nubawi district, Mohamed Abdel Rahman, said locals returning to the area taken by the army wanted to help restore services and repair the war damage visible all around in pockmarked and shattered buildings, destroyed shops and kiosks and burned out vehicles.
"We want to work as youth with official bodies to bring back our families and to hopefully start fasting for the month of Ramadan in our homes," he said as heavily armed soldiers patrolled nearby.
The RSF said in a statement on Sunday that the army had rejected its offer to hand over 537 prisoners of war in its custody through the International Committee of the Red Cross.
"The SAF (Sudanese Armed Forces) leadership refused to accept our proposal to return their personnel as a sign of goodwill during Ramadan, as well as our previous unilateral initiatives since the current crisis began," the RSF said.
The army said it had received no communication from the ICRC about such an offer and that the RSF's claims were "lies."
Several international attempts to broker ceasefires have failed to stop the fighting.
The UN says nearly 25 million people - half Sudan's population - need aid, some 8 million have fled their homes, and hunger is rising. Washington accuses both warring parties of committing war crimes.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also called this week for a Ramadan truce.
Sudan's UN ambassador told the UN Security Council on Thursday that the head of the army and ruling council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, commended Guterres' appeal but was wondering how it could be implemented.
Sudan's foreign ministry, which is aligned with the armed forces, said that to make any ceasefire possible, the RSF would need to withdraw from areas including El Gezira and Sennar states and several cities in Darfur, the RSF's stronghold.
Reuters
Middle East News
Sudan
Army
Rapid Support Forces
Truce
Ramadan
War
Saudi King appeals for humanitarian aid, ceasefire in Gaza crisis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-17
Sudanese army claims first major advance in 10 months of war
World News
2024-02-17
Sudanese army claims first major advance in 10 months of war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:11
Palestinians prepare for Ramadan in the shadow of Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:11
Palestinians prepare for Ramadan in the shadow of Gaza war
0
World News
2024-03-09
Sudan's RSF welcomes UN call for cessation of hostilities in Ramadan
World News
2024-03-09
Sudan's RSF welcomes UN call for cessation of hostilities in Ramadan
0
World News
2024-03-07
Guterres calls for a ceasefire in Sudan during Ramadan
World News
2024-03-07
Guterres calls for a ceasefire in Sudan during Ramadan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:30
Saudi King appeals for humanitarian aid, ceasefire in Gaza crisis
Middle East News
03:30
Saudi King appeals for humanitarian aid, ceasefire in Gaza crisis
0
Press Highlights
02:30
The Iranian project: Obstacles to integration and consequences for Arab nations
Press Highlights
02:30
The Iranian project: Obstacles to integration and consequences for Arab nations
0
Middle East News
2024-03-10
Aramco boosts dividend despite drop in 2023 profit
Middle East News
2024-03-10
Aramco boosts dividend despite drop in 2023 profit
0
Middle East News
2024-03-10
US, UK, French military shoot down Houthi drones
Middle East News
2024-03-10
US, UK, French military shoot down Houthi drones
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-21
Critical reforms in focus: BDL Acting Governor meets FCDO officials in London
Lebanon News
2024-02-21
Critical reforms in focus: BDL Acting Governor meets FCDO officials in London
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-07
Egypt's Exchange Rate Liberalization: Lessons for Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-07
Egypt's Exchange Rate Liberalization: Lessons for Lebanon?
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-07
Israeli tank crew killed a Reuters reporter in Lebanon, then 'likely' opened fire at journalists, report finds
Lebanon News
2024-03-07
Israeli tank crew killed a Reuters reporter in Lebanon, then 'likely' opened fire at journalists, report finds
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:38
Grand Jaafari Mufti urges Lebanon to fortify resistance, calls for unity against external pressure
Lebanon News
07:38
Grand Jaafari Mufti urges Lebanon to fortify resistance, calls for unity against external pressure
2
Lebanon News
06:12
MP Jimmy Jabbour to LBCI: We prefer victory over presidential vacuum, even if opposing candidate wins
Lebanon News
06:12
MP Jimmy Jabbour to LBCI: We prefer victory over presidential vacuum, even if opposing candidate wins
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Challenges of Border Crossing: The Unavailable Booklet
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Challenges of Border Crossing: The Unavailable Booklet
4
Lebanon News
12:42
Dar al-Fatwa announces Monday, March 11 as first day of Ramadan
Lebanon News
12:42
Dar al-Fatwa announces Monday, March 11 as first day of Ramadan
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Strategic Maneuvers: Assessing Israel's Military Plans Amidst Regional Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Strategic Maneuvers: Assessing Israel's Military Plans Amidst Regional Tensions
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
NATO Maneuvers and European Security: Challenges and Concerns
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
NATO Maneuvers and European Security: Challenges and Concerns
7
World News
12:02
Ramadan Commencement: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE Declare Monday as First Day
World News
12:02
Ramadan Commencement: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE Declare Monday as First Day
8
Press Highlights
02:30
The Iranian project: Obstacles to integration and consequences for Arab nations
Press Highlights
02:30
The Iranian project: Obstacles to integration and consequences for Arab nations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More