Missile-related incident reported off Yemen's Hodeidah

2024-03-11 | 07:13
Missile-related incident reported off Yemen&#39;s Hodeidah
Missile-related incident reported off Yemen's Hodeidah

A missile-related incident has been reported west of Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Monday.

Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said it had received a report of an incident 71 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's port of Saleef.



Reuters

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Missile

Incident

Yemen

Hodeidah

UKMTO

Houthis

