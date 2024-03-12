US Central Command conducts operations in response to Houthi attacks

2024-03-12 | 02:07
US Central Command conducts operations in response to Houthi attacks
US Central Command conducts operations in response to Houthi attacks

US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that on Monday, Houthi militants launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles from areas under their control toward the Red Sea. 

The intended target was identified as the merchant vessel Pinocchio, a ship owned by Singapore that flew the Liberian flag.  The missiles failed to hit their target, resulting in no reported injuries or damage to the vessel.

Following this incident, CENTCOM executed six self-defense strikes on the same day. 

These strikes targeted and destroyed an unmanned underwater vessel and 18 anti-ship missiles located in Houthi-controlled territories within Yemen. 
 

Israeli army: We are still verifying the possibility of Marwan Issa's death in Gaza
LBCI Previous

