US Central Command conducts operations in response to Houthi attacks
Middle East News
2024-03-12 | 02:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US Central Command conducts operations in response to Houthi attacks
US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that on Monday, Houthi militants launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles from areas under their control toward the Red Sea.
The intended target was identified as the merchant vessel Pinocchio, a ship owned by Singapore that flew the Liberian flag. The missiles failed to hit their target, resulting in no reported injuries or damage to the vessel.
Following this incident, CENTCOM executed six self-defense strikes on the same day.
These strikes targeted and destroyed an unmanned underwater vessel and 18 anti-ship missiles located in Houthi-controlled territories within Yemen.
Middle East News
United States
Central Command
Houthi
Yemen
Attacks
Operations
Israeli army: We are still verifying the possibility of Marwan Issa's death in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-02-15
US Central Command conducts successful strikes against Houthi threats in Yemen
Middle East News
2024-02-15
US Central Command conducts successful strikes against Houthi threats in Yemen
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-07
Yemen Houthi leader says group will further escalate if attacks on Gaza do not stop
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-07
Yemen Houthi leader says group will further escalate if attacks on Gaza do not stop
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-05
Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-05
Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen
0
World News
2024-01-13
Biden: The United States delivered a special message to Iran regarding the Houthi attacks
World News
2024-01-13
Biden: The United States delivered a special message to Iran regarding the Houthi attacks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:35
Israeli army: We are still verifying the possibility of Marwan Issa's death in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:35
Israeli army: We are still verifying the possibility of Marwan Issa's death in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Waiting for aid: Gaza awaits arrival of humanitarian aid ship amid delays
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Waiting for aid: Gaza awaits arrival of humanitarian aid ship amid delays
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:08
Biden's warning on Gaza: Implications for US-Israel relations
News Bulletin Reports
14:08
Biden's warning on Gaza: Implications for US-Israel relations
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:17
UN chief urges for Gaza truce, massive lifesaving aid deliveries
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:17
UN chief urges for Gaza truce, massive lifesaving aid deliveries
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:34
Paris charges Emile Salameh: Nephew of former BDL governor faces 'illicit funds' allegations
Lebanon News
14:34
Paris charges Emile Salameh: Nephew of former BDL governor faces 'illicit funds' allegations
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Miss Lebanon qualifies for Top 12 in Miss World pageant
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Miss Lebanon qualifies for Top 12 in Miss World pageant
0
Lebanon News
06:39
Naval forces of the Lebanese Army rescue a boat of Syrians leaving illegally
Lebanon News
06:39
Naval forces of the Lebanese Army rescue a boat of Syrians leaving illegally
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-11
Snap is teaming up with Linktree to let users include links in their profiles
Variety and Tech
2023-07-11
Snap is teaming up with Linktree to let users include links in their profiles
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:03
Israel drops flyers in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:03
Israel drops flyers in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
16:40
Breaking: Explosion heard at southern entrance of Baalbek
Lebanon News
16:40
Breaking: Explosion heard at southern entrance of Baalbek
3
Lebanon News
17:14
Several people reported injured in the Baalbek strike
Lebanon News
17:14
Several people reported injured in the Baalbek strike
4
Lebanon News
18:10
One killed, several injured due to Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon: Reuters sources
Lebanon News
18:10
One killed, several injured due to Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon: Reuters sources
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
Yasmina Zaytoun's Miss World success: A celebration that resounds from Lebanon to Mauritius
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
Yasmina Zaytoun's Miss World success: A celebration that resounds from Lebanon to Mauritius
6
Lebanon News
14:34
Paris charges Emile Salameh: Nephew of former BDL governor faces 'illicit funds' allegations
Lebanon News
14:34
Paris charges Emile Salameh: Nephew of former BDL governor faces 'illicit funds' allegations
7
Lebanon News
16:58
Preliminary details: Four airstrikes hit Duris, Shmustar, and Taraya
Lebanon News
16:58
Preliminary details: Four airstrikes hit Duris, Shmustar, and Taraya
8
News Bulletin Reports
14:20
BDL's warnings: Lebanon's jewelry sector faces scrutiny amid money laundering concerns
News Bulletin Reports
14:20
BDL's warnings: Lebanon's jewelry sector faces scrutiny amid money laundering concerns
