March 13 Daily Red Sea Update
Between 2:00 a.m. and 4:50 p.m. (Sanaa time) on March 13, Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists fired one anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the Gulf of Aden. The missile did not impact any vessels and there were no… pic.twitter.com/lsZYseVWCw
— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 14, 2024
