Yemen's Houthis fired missile in Gulf of Aden, no damage reported

2024-03-14 | 04:23
Yemen&#39;s Houthis fired missile in Gulf of Aden, no damage reported
Yemen's Houthis fired missile in Gulf of Aden, no damage reported

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired one anti-ship ballistic missile from Yemen into the Gulf of Aden, but it caused no damage to any vessels.

"The missile did not impact any vessels and there were no injuries or damage reported," CENTCOM added in a statement early on Thursday.

"United States Central Command then successfully engaged and destroyed four unmanned aerial systems (UAVs) and one surface-to-air missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, it said, adding "it was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region."




Reuters

