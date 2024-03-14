News
Turkey to discuss 'common understanding' on security with Iraq
Middle East News
2024-03-14 | 05:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Turkey to discuss 'common understanding' on security with Iraq
Senior Turkish officials will discuss security issues, particularly Turkey's operations against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Iraq, with their counterparts in Baghdad on Thursday, a Turkish defense ministry official said.
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin are set to hold talks with Iraqi counterparts in Baghdad in a "security summit."
"Turkish and Iraqi officials held a security summit in Ankara in December. Today, they'll hold the second such summit. They'll discuss developing a common understanding on the fight against terrorism," the defense ministry official told reporters.
Ankara has ramped up cross-border operations against the PKK which is based in northern Iraq's mountainous regions, and warned of new incursion to the region.
Reuters
Middle East News
Turkey
Common
Understanding
Security
Iraq
