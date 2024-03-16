Mossad chief to restart Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha with Qatari PM and Egyptian officials: Reuters source

2024-03-16 | 09:04
Mossad chief to restart Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha with Qatari PM and Egyptian officials: Reuters source
Mossad chief to restart Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha with Qatari PM and Egyptian officials: Reuters source

The head of Mossad is expected to resume Gaza ceasefire talks with the Qatari Prime Minister and Egyptian officials in Doha tomorrow Sunday, a source told Reuters.
 

