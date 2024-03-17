News
UKMTO: Explosion reported near ship off Yemen coast
Middle East News
2024-03-17 | 03:53
UKMTO: Explosion reported near ship off Yemen coast
The captain of a merchant ship east of Yemen's Aden reported an explosion near the ship, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said early on Sunday.
"No damage to the vessel has been reported, and the crew are reported safe. The vessel is proceeding to its next port of call," UKMTO said in an advisory note.
The ship was 85 nautical miles (157 km, 98 miles) east of Aden, in an area where Houthi militant groups often target ships they say are linked to Israel or the United States.
Months of Red Sea attacks by Yemen's Houthi militants have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa, and stoked fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spread to destabilize the wider Middle East.
The United States and Britain have launched strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen and redesignated the militia as a terrorist group.
On Saturday, the US military said it destroyed a drone fired by the Yemeni Houthis, with another presumed to have crashed into the Red Sea.
Reuters
