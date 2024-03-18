News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
World bank group to supply Egypt with $6 bln over three years
Middle East News
2024-03-18 | 10:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
World bank group to supply Egypt with $6 bln over three years
The World Bank Group said on Monday it intends to provide more than $6 billion of support over the coming three years to Egypt, which has been struggling with a foreign currency crunch that slowed economic activity and led to shortages of imported goods.
The World Bank Group said $3 billion will go towards government programs and $3 billion to the private sector, all subject to the group's board approval.
The support package comes after Egypt devalued its currency earlier in March, to curb record high inflation, following a $35 billion deal with Emirati sovereign wealth fund ADQ in late February.
It also secured an expanded $8 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund in March, with the European Union announcing a $8.1 billion funding package to Egypt on Sunday.
"In support of the government’s development priorities, programs will focus on increasing opportunities for private sector participation in the economy, including through the government’s Asset Monetization Program," the World Bank Group said in its statement.
Egypt is selling assets to boost the private sector and raise scarce hard currency, setting a target in 2022 to raise $10 billion annually over four years through private investment in state assets.
The World Bank Group said its current operational portfolio in Egypt is more than $8 billion, comprising $6 billion from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, $1.9 billion from the International Finance Corporation, and $0.5 billion from the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency.
Reuters
Middle East News
World Bank
Egypt
Foreign
Currency
Economy
Next
EU's Borrell says Israel is provoking famine in Gaza
EU's von der Leyen says Gaza facing famine, ceasefire needed rapidly
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-17
S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-17
S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-21
World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-21
World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession
0
World News
08:40
Egypt: US should make clear to Israel consequences of Rafah operation
World News
08:40
Egypt: US should make clear to Israel consequences of Rafah operation
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-17
El-Sisi: Egypt will not allow forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-17
El-Sisi: Egypt will not allow forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
Israel asks ICJ not to order new measures over Gaza hunger
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
Israel asks ICJ not to order new measures over Gaza hunger
0
World News
11:24
UN condemns the scale of human rights violations in Iran
World News
11:24
UN condemns the scale of human rights violations in Iran
0
World News
10:29
Canadian parliament to vote on motion backing Palestinian statehood
World News
10:29
Canadian parliament to vote on motion backing Palestinian statehood
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:58
UN-backed monitor: Gaza suffers famine-level shortages, mass death imminent
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:58
UN-backed monitor: Gaza suffers famine-level shortages, mass death imminent
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-09-21
Bashar al-Assad in China seeking support for reconstruction of his country
World News
2023-09-21
Bashar al-Assad in China seeking support for reconstruction of his country
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-20
Qatar says Hamas confirms receipt of medical supplies for hostages held in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-20
Qatar says Hamas confirms receipt of medical supplies for hostages held in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26
Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26
Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza
0
World News
2024-02-12
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in critical care unit for monitoring
World News
2024-02-12
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in critical care unit for monitoring
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Social security reforms: Private sector wages to double in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Social security reforms: Private sector wages to double in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
05:40
Father Michel Abboud to LBCI: Caritas aids displaced amid south Lebanon's crisis
Lebanon News
05:40
Father Michel Abboud to LBCI: Caritas aids displaced amid south Lebanon's crisis
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Israeli political rift: Netanyahu's decision clashes with Defense Minister's strategy
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Israeli political rift: Netanyahu's decision clashes with Defense Minister's strategy
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:27
Israeli forces arrest Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza hospital raid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:27
Israeli forces arrest Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza hospital raid
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:26
Syrian war anniversary: UN Envoy presses for peace talks in Damascus
News Bulletin Reports
13:26
Syrian war anniversary: UN Envoy presses for peace talks in Damascus
6
Press Highlights
01:56
Al-Rahi's urgent plea: Addressing Lebanon's presidential vacuum and constitutional violations
Press Highlights
01:56
Al-Rahi's urgent plea: Addressing Lebanon's presidential vacuum and constitutional violations
7
Press Highlights
04:19
Joumblatt and Bassil invited to Doha for presidential talks
Press Highlights
04:19
Joumblatt and Bassil invited to Doha for presidential talks
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:42
UN-backed report: Famine expected by May in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:42
UN-backed report: Famine expected by May in Gaza
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More