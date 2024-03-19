Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah weapon warehouses in Damascus

Israeli airstrikes early Tuesday targeted weapon warehouses belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah party in the countryside of Damascus, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, in the second such targeting within 48 hours.



The observatory reported that the strikes "targeted weapon warehouses belonging to Hezbollah in the area of Yabrud in the countryside of Damascus, leading to their destruction and the outbreak of fires" without information on casualties.



Syrian official media quoted a military source as saying, "The Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights targeting several military points in the countryside of Damascus."



The source said, "Our air defense systems intercepted some of the aggression missiles and shot them down," the losses were limited to material damage.



