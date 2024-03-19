Saudi Arabia intends to create fund of about $40 billion to invest in artificial intelligence, NYT reports

2024-03-19 | 15:54
Saudi Arabia intends to create fund of about $40 billion to invest in artificial intelligence, NYT reports
Saudi Arabia intends to create fund of about $40 billion to invest in artificial intelligence, NYT reports

Saudi Arabia's government plans to create a fund of about $40 billion to invest in artificial intelligence, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing three people briefed on the plans.

Representatives of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) have discussed a potential partnership with US venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and other financiers in recent weeks, the newspaper reported.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Government

Fund

Artificial Intelligence

New York Times

