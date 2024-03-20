Houthis: Fuel tanker in the Red Sea targeted with missiles

Middle East News
2024-03-20 | 02:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Houthis: Fuel tanker in the Red Sea targeted with missiles
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Houthis: Fuel tanker in the Red Sea targeted with missiles

Yemen's Houthis targeted a fuel tanker, MADO, in the Red Sea with naval missile and Israel's Eilat port and resort region with winged missiles, the group's military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said on Tuesday.

MADO is a Marshall-Islands flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker heading to Singapore from Saudi Arabia, maritime shipping trackers showed. 

The Houthis described it as American, but Equasis's shipping database indicates that it is owned by Naftomar Shipping & Trading Co Ltd of Greece. Naftomar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have repeatedly launched drones and missiles at international commercial shipping in the Red Sea region since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's military assault in Gaza.

The attacks have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to take longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa.

The United States and Britain, along with other navies, have carried out strikes against Houthi targets in response.

In a separate attack, Houthi militants killed at least 18 people in the central Yemeni province of Al Bayda, the official Yemeni news agency Saba reported on Tuesday.

The Houthis control most of Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa, and the main Red Sea port of Hodeidah. The militants, since 2014, have been in a civil war with Yemen's internationally recognized government, which is backed by Western governments and Saudi Arabia.

Reuters

Middle East News

Houthi

Fuel

Tanker

Missile

Red Sea

Yemen

Israel

War

Strike

LBCI Next
Saudi cabinet approves deal to establish regional IMF office in Riyadh
UN mission probing Islamic State crimes forced to shut in Iraq
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-20

Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Israeli and US ships in Red Sea with missiles

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-23

US destroys Houthi drones and missiles in Yemen and Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-22

US Military engages Houthi Forces in Red Sea, British tanker struck by missile

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-14

US says its forces launch strike on missile in Houthi-controlled part of Yemen

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:53

Khamenei affirms Iran's support for Islamic resistance factions

LBCI
World News
12:38

US imposes sanctions on three Iran weapons-procurement networks

LBCI
Middle East News
12:21

Saudi Aramco gas output to increase 60% by 2030

LBCI
World News
11:47

French Navy helicopter destroys Houthi drone

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-25

Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records

LBCI
World News
2024-03-18

EU approves sanctions on Hamas, violent West Bank settlers

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-03

Here is how Salah al-Arouri was killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-29

Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:40

Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:22

Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:10

Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:42

UN calls for action on escalating Blue Line tensions, stresses Resolution 1701's full implementation

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:58

Lebanon's tourism scene gears up for holidays

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More