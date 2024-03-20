Saudi cabinet approves deal to establish regional IMF office in Riyadh

Middle East News
2024-03-20 | 03:27
High views
Saudi cabinet approves deal to establish regional IMF office in Riyadh
Saudi cabinet approves deal to establish regional IMF office in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia's cabinet on Tuesday approved an agreement to establish a regional office for the International Monetary Fund in the capital, Riyadh, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

Reuters

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Cabinet

Agreement

International Monetary Fund

Riyadh

Office

