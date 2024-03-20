Blinken embarks to Middle East a sixth time in Gaza diplomacy push

Middle East News
2024-03-20 | 04:26
High views
Blinken embarks to Middle East a sixth time in Gaza diplomacy push
Blinken embarks to Middle East a sixth time in Gaza diplomacy push

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken returns to the Middle East on Wednesday for his sixth visit since the start of Israel's war with Hamas to push for a deal to secure a temporary pause in fighting and the release of hostages held by Hamas.
 
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement that Blinken will meet Saudi leaders in Jeddah and Egyptian leaders in Cairo to discuss talks brokered by Egypt and Qatar on an agreement and efforts to get more aid into Gaza.

Talks on a ceasefire are resuming this week in Qatar, but weeks of tough negotiations have yet to forge an agreement between Israel and Hamas that Washington hopes will help alleviate the humanitarian crisis gripping Gaza.

Blinken said he would also pursue conversations on governance, security, and redevelopment arrangements in post-conflict Gaza.

"We've been doing a lot of work since January, particularly with our Arab partners, and we'll be pursuing those conversations and discussing the right architecture for lasting regional peace," Blinken said at a news conference at a previous stop in Manila.

Blinken is not scheduled to visit Israel on this trip, despite multiple visits to the US ally on his previous regional swings since October 7.

Tensions have heightened between US President Joe Biden's administration and the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who on Tuesday rebuffed Biden's plea to call off a planned ground assault in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where more than a million displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

Reuters

