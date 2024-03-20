Blinken visits Israel in latest tour in the Middle East

2024-03-20 | 10:19
Blinken visits Israel in latest tour in the Middle East
Blinken visits Israel in latest tour in the Middle East

On Wednesday, an Israeli government official said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to arrive in Israel "at the end of the week" during his tour of the Middle East.

Blinken returned to the region on Wednesday, in his sixth visit since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October, to press for a ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Reuters

