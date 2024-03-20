Saudi Aramco gas output to increase 60% by 2030

Middle East News
2024-03-20 | 12:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi Aramco gas output to increase 60% by 2030
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Saudi Aramco gas output to increase 60% by 2030

Saudi state energy giant Saudi Aramco will increase gas output by 60 percent by 2030, Aramco's Executive Vice President for Strategy and Corporate Development Ashraf Al Ghazzawi said at an energy conference on Wednesday.

Aramco recently halted plans to expand oil output capacity and is focused on developing unconventional gas fields similar to US shale fields in the kingdom. The company has also said it is looking at opportunities to invest in liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects abroad.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Aramco

Ashraf Al Ghazzawi

Energy

LBCI Next
UN mission probing Islamic State crimes forced to shut in Iraq
At least 15 killed in Israeli airstrike targeting a house in central Gaza: Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-07

Saudi Arabia transfers 8% of Aramco to PIF portfolio, state news agency reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-31

Saudi Arabia mulls reviving Aramco share sale

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-10

Saudi Arabia says focused on all kinds of energy, not just oil

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:09

Saudi Arabia to boost UNRWA funding by $40 million for Gaza relief

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:50

Arab foreign ministers, top Palestinian official to meet Blinken in Cairo on Thursday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:19

Israeli strike in West Bank kills three Palestinian fighters

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources

LBCI
Middle East News
12:53

Khamenei affirms Iran's support for Islamic resistance factions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources

LBCI
World News
2023-12-26

White House: Israel's strategic affairs minister to meet Blinken

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-11

Saudi Ambassador discusses latest developments in the Lebanese economic landscape with BDL acting Governor Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:08

LBCI sources unveil insights on Wafiq Safa's visit to the United Arab Emirates: Here are the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:40

Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:22

Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Lebanese authorities release French drug dealer detained at Beirut Airport: AFP

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:10

Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More