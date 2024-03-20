News
Khamenei affirms Iran's support for Islamic resistance factions
Middle East News
2024-03-20 | 12:53
Khamenei affirms Iran's support for Islamic resistance factions
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, affirmed that Tehran supports and backs Islamic resistance factions.
He stated: "We defend and support the resistance and its factions to the extent of our capabilities, but the decision is theirs."
Khamenei considered that the Israeli entity is embroiled in what he described as the "Gaza quagmire," and it cannot emerge victorious from there, nor can it leave the territory.
Middle East News
Iran
Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Tehran
Islamic Resistance
Israel
