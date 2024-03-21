Palestine Red Crescent reveals rising death toll of Israeli operation in Tulkarem

The death toll of the Israeli military operation in the Nour Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem in the northern occupied West Bank has risen to four, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society on Thursday.



The society stated on its X platform, "Palestine Red Crescent ambulance teams [...] transported an 18-year-old young man who was killed by the Israeli Occupation Forces in Nour Shams camp, Tulkarem. This brings the total number of martyrs to 4 since the Israeli occupation forces raided the camp yesterday (Wednesday)."



AFP