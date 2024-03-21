German Foreign Minister to visit the Middle East on Sunday

Middle East News
2024-03-21 | 11:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
German Foreign Minister to visit the Middle East on Sunday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
German Foreign Minister to visit the Middle East on Sunday

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told The Bundestag on Thursday that she will travel to the Middle East on Sunday.

Baerbock has visited the region six times since the attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7th. 

She said she would travel there again on Sunday to do everything she could to find a solution.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Germany

Middle East

War

Solution

Hamas

Israel

LBCI Next
Paris mediates 'reduction' in Hezbollah-Israel confrontation amidst regional tensions, Gaza truce talks
Arab foreign ministers, top Palestinian official to meet Blinken in Cairo on Thursday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-20

US vetoes draft UN Security Council resolution on Israel-Hamas war, blocking demand for immediate ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11

Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11

Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08

Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:05

Blinken: Normalization process between Israel and KSA makes 'progress'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:58

Mossad Chief meets mediators in Qatar to reach agreement on Gaza hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
11:52

Arab Foreign Ministers gather in Cairo for urgent talks on ceasefire in Gaza, amid concerns of humanitarian crisis

LBCI
World News
11:32

UAE seeks bilateral EU trade talks with GCC negotiations at impasse

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:37

France's priority: Restoring the presidential file on the international agenda

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-15

Criticism amid crisis: Aid ship docks in Gaza amidst regional concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Caught in the Crossfire: Tripoli's Struggle with Stray Bullets

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Britain's Diplomatic Pressure and Israel's Security Dilemma: Navigating Complexities in the Middle East

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:08

Joint American-French roadmap: Path towards diplomatic solution in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Nabatieh and Iqlim al Tuffah, NNA reports

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:33

Paris mediates 'reduction' in Hezbollah-Israel confrontation amidst regional tensions, Gaza truce talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:16

From civil war to Beirut blast: Lebanese mothers' unyielding resilience amidst years of turmoil

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:06

Breakthrough or gesture? Understanding Wafiq Safa's UAE visit

LBCI
Sports News
06:16

2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: The match's first half ends with the Australian team leading the Lebanese team 1-0

LBCI
Sports News
07:22

World Cup Asian qualifiers: Match between Lebanon and Australia ends with a 2-0 victory for the host, Australia

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Caught in the Crossfire: Tripoli's Struggle with Stray Bullets

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More