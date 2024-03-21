Arab Foreign Ministers gather in Cairo for urgent talks on ceasefire in Gaza, amid concerns of humanitarian crisis

Middle East News
2024-03-21 | 11:52
High views
Arab Foreign Ministers gather in Cairo for urgent talks on ceasefire in Gaza, amid concerns of humanitarian crisis
Arab Foreign Ministers gather in Cairo for urgent talks on ceasefire in Gaza, amid concerns of humanitarian crisis

Foreign ministers from five Arab countries met in Cairo to discuss "efforts to halt the Israeli war against Gaza" in the presence of a Palestinian official close to President Mahmoud Abbas ahead of talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on the X platform: "A meeting is currently being held, including the foreign ministers of Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, and the Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization to discuss efforts to stop the Israeli war against Gaza and the necessity of achieving a ceasefire and full access to aid to the sector, where the United Nations fears an imminent famine after more than five months of war."

In a joint statement published by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the five ministers affirmed "the priority of achieving a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire and increasing access to humanitarian aid, and opening all crossings between Israel and the Gaza Strip."

Middle East News

Cairo

Foreign Ministers

Arab Countries

Ceasefire

Humanitarian Aid

Israel Palestine

War

