Blinken: Normalization process between Israel and KSA makes 'progress'
Middle East News
2024-03-21 | 15:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blinken: Normalization process between Israel and KSA makes 'progress'
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that the normalization process between Israel and Saudi Arabia, which was delayed due to the war in Gaza, is making "excellent progress."
Blinken explained during a joint press conference in Cairo with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry that his visit to the Kingdom on Wednesday was marked by "very good consultations" with Saudi leaders regarding the convergence in relations between the two countries.
He noted that he cannot "specify a timeframe for this" and that the discussions "are approaching reaching agreements."
AFP
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
Israel
Normalization
Relations
United States
War
