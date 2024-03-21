Blinken: Normalization process between Israel and KSA makes 'progress'

Middle East News
2024-03-21 | 15:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Blinken: Normalization process between Israel and KSA makes &#39;progress&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Blinken: Normalization process between Israel and KSA makes 'progress'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that the normalization process between Israel and Saudi Arabia, which was delayed due to the war in Gaza, is making "excellent progress."

Blinken explained during a joint press conference in Cairo with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry that his visit to the Kingdom on Wednesday was marked by "very good consultations" with Saudi leaders regarding the convergence in relations between the two countries. 

He noted that he cannot "specify a timeframe for this" and that the discussions "are approaching reaching agreements."

AFP

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Normalization

Relations

United States

War

LBCI Next
Israeli army reports 50 Palestinian gunmen killed in fighting at Gaza's Shifa hospital
Breakthrough or gesture? Understanding Wafiq Safa's UAE visit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-11

Biden's warning on Gaza: Implications for US-Israel relations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-07

Saudi Arabia reports no diplomatic relations with Israel without independent Palestinian state

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-17

Saudi-Israel normalization: Gaza post-war evaluation

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-26

US-Israel relations in the balance: Biden's 'last-minute call' thwarts Israeli preemptive strike on Hezbollah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:58

Mossad Chief meets mediators in Qatar to reach agreement on Gaza hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
11:52

Arab Foreign Ministers gather in Cairo for urgent talks on ceasefire in Gaza, amid concerns of humanitarian crisis

LBCI
World News
11:32

UAE seeks bilateral EU trade talks with GCC negotiations at impasse

LBCI
Middle East News
11:15

German Foreign Minister to visit the Middle East on Sunday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:22

Israeli army reports 50 Palestinian gunmen killed in fighting at Gaza's Shifa hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-29

Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-11

Shared micromobility firm Veo launches retail seated scooter

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-13

Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:08

Joint American-French roadmap: Path towards diplomatic solution in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Nabatieh and Iqlim al Tuffah, NNA reports

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:33

Paris mediates 'reduction' in Hezbollah-Israel confrontation amidst regional tensions, Gaza truce talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:16

From civil war to Beirut blast: Lebanese mothers' unyielding resilience amidst years of turmoil

LBCI
Sports News
06:16

2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: The match's first half ends with the Australian team leading the Lebanese team 1-0

LBCI
Sports News
07:22

World Cup Asian qualifiers: Match between Lebanon and Australia ends with a 2-0 victory for the host, Australia

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:06

Breakthrough or gesture? Understanding Wafiq Safa's UAE visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Caught in the Crossfire: Tripoli's Struggle with Stray Bullets

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More