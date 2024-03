US military says it destroyed ballistic missiles launched by Houthis

The US military on Friday said it had destroyed two anti-ship ballistic missiles and an unmanned surface vessel launched by Houthis from Yemen.



"It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to coalition and merchant vessels in the region," US Central Command wrote on X.





March 21 Daily Red Sea Update



On March 21, between 8:50 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. (Sanaa time), a coalition aircraft successfully engaged and destroyed one unmanned surface vessel (USV) launched by Iranian backed Houthi terrorists from a Houthi controlled area of Yemen.



Additionally,… pic.twitter.com/8FjDkn9emX — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 21, 2024



Reuters