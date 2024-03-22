News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Egypt frees last of Al Jazeera journalists it had detained
Middle East News
2024-03-22 | 08:42
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Egypt frees last of Al Jazeera journalists it had detained
Egypt has freed the last two Al Jazeera journalists who remained in detention in the country following a thaw in relations with Qatar, the Doha-based network said on Friday.
One of the journalists, Bahaa Eldin Ibrahim, had returned home after being freed, his wife Mona Gamal Eldin confirmed.
The head of Egypt's journalism syndicate posted a photo of the second journalist, Rabie el-Sheikh, at his home on Facebook.
Both Egyptian journalists had been held in pre-trial detention for about four years.
Ties between Egypt and Qatar deteriorated after Egypt's then-army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi led the ousting of the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Mursi in 2013, rising to the presidency the following year.
Egypt accused Al Jazeera of being a mouthpiece for the Islamist group, banning the broadcaster and arresting a number of its journalists.
In 2017, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain launched a boycott of Qatar over charges it supported terrorism, an accusation Qatar denied.
An agreement to end the row was struck early in 2021, and Qatar and Egypt have moved quickly to rebuild relations.
The release of Ibrahim and Sheikh follows Egypt's freeing of Al Jazeera journalists Hisham Abdelaziz in May 2023, and Ahmed Al Nagdy in September 2022.
Reuters
Middle East News
Egypt
Journalists
Al Jazeera
Detention
Next
Israel approves new parcel of West Bank land for settlement
Blinken to push for more aid for Gaza in talks with Netanyahu
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18
Journalist Ismail al-Ghoul released from Israeli detention: Al Jazeera reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18
Journalist Ismail al-Ghoul released from Israeli detention: Al Jazeera reports
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-13
Al Jazeera condemns targeting of journalists by Israel
Lebanon News
2024-02-13
Al Jazeera condemns targeting of journalists by Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-13
Al Jazeera announces injury of two of its journalists in airstrike on Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-13
Al Jazeera announces injury of two of its journalists in airstrike on Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18
US states it is seeking information on reports of detained Al Jazeera reporter in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18
US states it is seeking information on reports of detained Al Jazeera reporter in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:42
IOM: discovery of at least 65 migrant bodies in a mass grave in Libya
Middle East News
11:42
IOM: discovery of at least 65 migrant bodies in a mass grave in Libya
0
World News
09:58
Spain, Ireland, Malta, Slovenia agree to work towards Palestinian state recognition
World News
09:58
Spain, Ireland, Malta, Slovenia agree to work towards Palestinian state recognition
0
Middle East News
09:25
UN calls for $4.07 billion to prevent humanitarian crisis in Syria
Middle East News
09:25
UN calls for $4.07 billion to prevent humanitarian crisis in Syria
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:14
Israel approves new parcel of West Bank land for settlement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:14
Israel approves new parcel of West Bank land for settlement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-03-10
US, UK, French military shoot down Houthi drones
Middle East News
2024-03-10
US, UK, French military shoot down Houthi drones
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-19
Frangieh's nomination: Geagea addresses resistance's standpoint on presidential candidacy
Lebanon News
2024-03-19
Frangieh's nomination: Geagea addresses resistance's standpoint on presidential candidacy
0
Middle East News
08:42
Egypt frees last of Al Jazeera journalists it had detained
Middle East News
08:42
Egypt frees last of Al Jazeera journalists it had detained
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:38
Russia and China veto US resolution to a ceasefire in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:38
Russia and China veto US resolution to a ceasefire in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:44
Qatar invites Hezbollah to Doha: Decision awaited
Press Highlights
03:44
Qatar invites Hezbollah to Doha: Decision awaited
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Revival of Housing Loans in Lebanon: Opportunities and Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Revival of Housing Loans in Lebanon: Opportunities and Challenges
3
Press Highlights
04:06
Schools signal over 50% fee hikes in 2024-2025
Press Highlights
04:06
Schools signal over 50% fee hikes in 2024-2025
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Caught in the Crossfire: Tripoli's Struggle with Stray Bullets
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Caught in the Crossfire: Tripoli's Struggle with Stray Bullets
5
Lebanon Economy
03:29
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:29
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
6
Middle East News
06:58
Israel announces confiscation of eight thousand dunums of land in the Jordan Valley
Middle East News
06:58
Israel announces confiscation of eight thousand dunums of land in the Jordan Valley
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Britain's Diplomatic Pressure and Israel's Security Dilemma: Navigating Complexities in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Britain's Diplomatic Pressure and Israel's Security Dilemma: Navigating Complexities in the Middle East
8
World News
02:37
Australia, Britain warn of potentially devastating consequences of Israeli invasion of Rafah
World News
02:37
Australia, Britain warn of potentially devastating consequences of Israeli invasion of Rafah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More