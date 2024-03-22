Egypt frees last of Al Jazeera journalists it had detained

Middle East News
2024-03-22 | 08:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Egypt frees last of Al Jazeera journalists it had detained
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Egypt frees last of Al Jazeera journalists it had detained

Egypt has freed the last two Al Jazeera journalists who remained in detention in the country following a thaw in relations with Qatar, the Doha-based network said on Friday.

One of the journalists, Bahaa Eldin Ibrahim, had returned home after being freed, his wife Mona Gamal Eldin confirmed.

The head of Egypt's journalism syndicate posted a photo of the second journalist, Rabie el-Sheikh, at his home on Facebook.

Both Egyptian journalists had been held in pre-trial detention for about four years.

Ties between Egypt and Qatar deteriorated after Egypt's then-army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi led the ousting of the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Mursi in 2013, rising to the presidency the following year.

Egypt accused Al Jazeera of being a mouthpiece for the Islamist group, banning the broadcaster and arresting a number of its journalists.

In 2017, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain launched a boycott of Qatar over charges it supported terrorism, an accusation Qatar denied.

An agreement to end the row was struck early in 2021, and Qatar and Egypt have moved quickly to rebuild relations.

The release of Ibrahim and Sheikh follows Egypt's freeing of Al Jazeera journalists Hisham Abdelaziz in May 2023, and Ahmed Al Nagdy in September 2022.

Reuters

Middle East News

Egypt

Journalists

Al Jazeera

Detention

LBCI Next
Israel approves new parcel of West Bank land for settlement
Blinken to push for more aid for Gaza in talks with Netanyahu
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18

Journalist Ismail al-Ghoul released from Israeli detention: Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-13

Al Jazeera condemns targeting of journalists by Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-13

Al Jazeera announces injury of two of its journalists in airstrike on Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18

US states it is seeking information on reports of detained Al Jazeera reporter in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:42

IOM: discovery of at least 65 migrant bodies in a mass grave in Libya

LBCI
World News
09:58

Spain, Ireland, Malta, Slovenia agree to work towards Palestinian state recognition

LBCI
Middle East News
09:25

UN calls for $4.07 billion to prevent humanitarian crisis in Syria

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:14

Israel approves new parcel of West Bank land for settlement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-10

US, UK, French military shoot down Houthi drones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-19

Frangieh's nomination: Geagea addresses resistance's standpoint on presidential candidacy

LBCI
Middle East News
08:42

Egypt frees last of Al Jazeera journalists it had detained

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:38

Russia and China veto US resolution to a ceasefire in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:44

Qatar invites Hezbollah to Doha: Decision awaited

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Revival of Housing Loans in Lebanon: Opportunities and Challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:06

Schools signal over 50% fee hikes in 2024-2025

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Caught in the Crossfire: Tripoli's Struggle with Stray Bullets

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:29

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:58

Israel announces confiscation of eight thousand dunums of land in the Jordan Valley

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Britain's Diplomatic Pressure and Israel's Security Dilemma: Navigating Complexities in the Middle East

LBCI
World News
02:37

Australia, Britain warn of potentially devastating consequences of Israeli invasion of Rafah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More