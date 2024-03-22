UN calls for $4.07 billion to prevent humanitarian crisis in Syria

The United Nations called on Friday for $4.07 billion in humanitarian aid in Syria, warning that a lack of support could push more Syrians toward migration.



Adam Abdelmoula, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Syria, said via video from Damascus at a press conference: "For the year 2024, we are calling for the mobilization of $4.07 billion to provide life-saving assistance to 10.8 million Syrians out of the 16.7 million who need assistance."



He added: "We are facing an unprecedented situation in Syria today that we cannot ignore."



Abdelmoula pointed out that around 12.9 million people suffer from food insecurity across Syria.



According to Abdelmoula, as of March 1st, "only 0.02% of the requirements of the humanitarian response plan for 2024 have been funded."



He warned that "inaction will be costly for all of us and will inevitably lead to additional suffering," including "about 2.5 million children missing out on returning to school" and "about 2.3 million women of childbearing age losing access to maternal and reproductive health services."



He emphasized that Syria may be "vulnerable to climate shocks," warning of water scarcity and "heatwaves affecting agriculture and livestock."



He noted that the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has resulted in price increases in Syria due to disruptions in global shipping, as well as a "significant increase" in Israeli airstrikes on targets in the country.



Abdelmoula also stressed that "targeting airports in Syria" has also affected the delivery of humanitarian aid, pointing out that the United Nations "was forced to cancel 49 humanitarian flights last year."



He warned of several potential "catastrophic" consequences of ignoring the crisis in Syria, including "the return of terrorism" and increasing instability in neighboring countries such as Lebanon and Jordan by "not creating conducive conditions for the return of refugees."



He also warned of the possibility of an increase in the number of Syrian migrants to Europe, pointing out that 2023 saw a 38% increase in asylum applications from Syria compared to the previous year.



He called on countries to act "in their national interest," noting that providing people's needs to stay in their countries is less costly than supporting them when they reach any destination for refuge."