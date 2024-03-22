UN calls for $4.07 billion to prevent humanitarian crisis in Syria

Middle East News
2024-03-22 | 09:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN calls for $4.07 billion to prevent humanitarian crisis in Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
UN calls for $4.07 billion to prevent humanitarian crisis in Syria

The United Nations called on Friday for $4.07 billion in humanitarian aid in Syria, warning that a lack of support could push more Syrians toward migration.

Adam Abdelmoula, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Syria, said via video from Damascus at a press conference: "For the year 2024, we are calling for the mobilization of $4.07 billion to provide life-saving assistance to 10.8 million Syrians out of the 16.7 million who need assistance."

He added: "We are facing an unprecedented situation in Syria today that we cannot ignore."

Abdelmoula pointed out that around 12.9 million people suffer from food insecurity across Syria.

According to Abdelmoula, as of March 1st, "only 0.02% of the requirements of the humanitarian response plan for 2024 have been funded."

He warned that "inaction will be costly for all of us and will inevitably lead to additional suffering," including "about 2.5 million children missing out on returning to school" and "about 2.3 million women of childbearing age losing access to maternal and reproductive health services."

He emphasized that Syria may be "vulnerable to climate shocks," warning of water scarcity and "heatwaves affecting agriculture and livestock."

He noted that the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has resulted in price increases in Syria due to disruptions in global shipping, as well as a "significant increase" in Israeli airstrikes on targets in the country.

Abdelmoula also stressed that "targeting airports in Syria" has also affected the delivery of humanitarian aid, pointing out that the United Nations "was forced to cancel 49 humanitarian flights last year."

He warned of several potential "catastrophic" consequences of ignoring the crisis in Syria, including "the return of terrorism" and increasing instability in neighboring countries such as Lebanon and Jordan by "not creating conducive conditions for the return of refugees."

He also warned of the possibility of an increase in the number of Syrian migrants to Europe, pointing out that 2023 saw a 38% increase in asylum applications from Syria compared to the previous year.

He called on countries to act "in their national interest," noting that providing people's needs to stay in their countries is less costly than supporting them when they reach any destination for refuge."

Middle East News

United Nations

Syria

Humanitarian Crisis

Aid

Refugees

Migrants

War

LBCI Next
Israel announces confiscation of eight thousand dunums of land in the Jordan Valley
Blinken: Normalization process between Israel and KSA makes 'progress'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19

UN: Israeli restrictions on aid entry to Gaza 'may constitute war crime'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-17

Syrian war anniversary: UN Envoy presses for peace talks in Damascus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-13

International efforts to deliver aid to Gaza and condemnation of using hunger as 'war weapon'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11

Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:42

IOM: discovery of at least 65 migrant bodies in a mass grave in Libya

LBCI
World News
09:58

Spain, Ireland, Malta, Slovenia agree to work towards Palestinian state recognition

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:14

Israel approves new parcel of West Bank land for settlement

LBCI
Middle East News
08:42

Egypt frees last of Al Jazeera journalists it had detained

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-10

US, UK, French military shoot down Houthi drones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-19

Frangieh's nomination: Geagea addresses resistance's standpoint on presidential candidacy

LBCI
Middle East News
08:42

Egypt frees last of Al Jazeera journalists it had detained

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:38

Russia and China veto US resolution to a ceasefire in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:44

Qatar invites Hezbollah to Doha: Decision awaited

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Revival of Housing Loans in Lebanon: Opportunities and Challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:06

Schools signal over 50% fee hikes in 2024-2025

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Caught in the Crossfire: Tripoli's Struggle with Stray Bullets

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:29

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:58

Israel announces confiscation of eight thousand dunums of land in the Jordan Valley

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Britain's Diplomatic Pressure and Israel's Security Dilemma: Navigating Complexities in the Middle East

LBCI
World News
02:37

Australia, Britain warn of potentially devastating consequences of Israeli invasion of Rafah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More