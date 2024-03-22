IOM: discovery of at least 65 migrant bodies in a mass grave in Libya

Middle East News
2024-03-22 | 11:42
High views
0min
IOM: discovery of at least 65 migrant bodies in a mass grave in Libya

The International Organization for Migration stated on the X platform on Friday that at least 65 migrant bodies were found in a mass grave in southwestern Libya.

Reuters

Middle East News

IOM

Migrants

Libya

