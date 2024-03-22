IOM: discovery of at least 65 migrant bodies in a mass grave in Libya

❗️At least 65 migrants’ bodies have been found in a mass grave in Southwest Libya.
We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and call for increased action to safeguard and protect migrants, regardless of their status.
Read more: https://t.co/Z9oCmSm2aZ pic.twitter.com/NOuYfLDmdZ
— IOM - UN Migration 🇺🇳 (@UNmigration) March 22, 2024
