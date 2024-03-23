Turkey hits 12 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq

2024-03-23 | 05:19
Turkey hits 12 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq

Turkey said on Saturday it had "neutralized" 12 members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq's Metina region as part of a cross-border military campaign that it has warned could expand in coming months.

 

The defense ministry's use of the term "neutralized" commonly means killed.

 

The PKK is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

 

Turkey had earlier said it proposed this month to set up a "joint operation center" with Iraq to fight the PKK in that country's north, where it is centered.

 

Reuters

Middle East News

Turkey

Kurdish Militants

Iraq

Military Campaign

