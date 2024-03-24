US forces engage six Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles over Red Sea

Middle East News
2024-03-24 | 02:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US forces engage six Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles over Red Sea
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US forces engage six Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles over Red Sea

US forces engaged six Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) over the southern Red Sea after the group launched four anti-ship ballistic missiles toward a Chinese-owned oil tanker, the US Central Command said on Saturday.

Iranian-backed Houthis launched the missiles in the vicinity of M/V Huang Pu, a Chinese-owned oil tanker, the Central Command said in a post on X.

A fifth missile was fired toward the oil tanker, which issued a distress call, the Central Command said, adding that no casualties were reported in the incident and a fire on board was extinguished.

US forces then engaged six UAVs, five of which crashed into the Red Sea, and one flew inland into Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, the Central Command said.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

United States

Houthi

Red Sea

Attack

China

Oil

Tanker

Palestinians are living through an 'endless nightmare,' says Guterres
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-27

Trafigura assesses Red Sea risks after tanker attacked by Houthis

LBCI
World News
2024-01-26

China presses Iran to rein in Houthi attacks in Red Sea

LBCI
World News
2024-03-21

Houthis offer reassurances to Russia and China regarding navigation in Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-20

Houthis: Fuel tanker in the Red Sea targeted with missiles

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:50

Palestinians are living through an 'endless nightmare,' says Guterres

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:26

Five wounded people die in Al Shifa Hospital amid siege by Israeli forces: Gaza Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:46

Israel states 170 Gaza gunmen were killed in hospital raid

LBCI
Middle East News
05:19

Turkey hits 12 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-22

One dead, 15 injured in strike on Ukraine's Kremenchuk

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-21

Caught in the Crossfire: Tripoli's Struggle with Stray Bullets

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-23

Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents

LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-26

China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

Lebanon condemns 'terrorist act' in Moscow attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Chaos in Moscow: The Aftermath of the Attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Resurgence of ISIS-K: A Threat to Regional Stability

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:45

Brigadier General arrested amid suspicions of drug network involvement

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker expresses solidarity with Russia after Moscow attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

The Complex Negotiations: Israel's Demands and Internal Struggles

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

MP Mneimneh to LBCI: Military displays should not undermine internal unity or the exclusive control over weapons

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:26

Five wounded people die in Al Shifa Hospital amid siege by Israeli forces: Gaza Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More