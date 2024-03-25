Israel says it controlled advanced weapons' smuggling into West Bank from Iran

Middle East News
2024-03-25 | 10:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel says it controlled advanced weapons&#39; smuggling into West Bank from Iran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel says it controlled advanced weapons' smuggling into West Bank from Iran

Israeli security forces stopped advanced weapons, including shrapnel charges and anti tank mines, from being smuggled into the West Bank from Iran, the military said on Monday.

It said the weapons were uncovered during an operation against a Lebanese-based operative of Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, who it said was recruiting agents to smuggle weapons and carry out attacks in the West Bank.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Israel

Weapons

Smuggling

West Bank

Iran

LBCI Next
Israel warns 4 European countries against Palestinian statehood recognition
Hamas negotiations: Israeli cabinet weighs US proposal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-24

Israel blocks access to Jerusalem for West Bank Christians on Palm Sunday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-22

Israel approves new parcel of West Bank land for settlement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-20

Israeli strike in West Bank kills three Palestinian fighters

LBCI
World News
2024-03-20

US imposes sanctions on three Iran weapons-procurement networks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:11

Israel will not stop Gaza war without hostage release: Defense Minister

LBCI
World News
12:10

US 'very disappointed' after Netanyahu cancels Israeli visit to Washington

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:53

Hamas welcomes ceasefire draft resolution, affirms readiness to engage in prisoner deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:35

Netanyahu cancels delegation to Washington after UN vote on Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-28

Diplomatic emphasis: Mikati calls for action to stop Israeli aggression in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:57

UN Security Council to vote on Gaza ceasefire resolution for Ramadan: Axios

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21

Mossad Chief meets mediators in Qatar to reach agreement on Gaza hostages

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-03-22

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More