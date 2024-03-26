Nine pro-Iranian fighters killed in airstrikes in eastern Syria

2024-03-26 | 02:23
Nine pro-Iranian fighters killed in airstrikes in eastern Syria
Nine pro-Iranian fighters killed in airstrikes in eastern Syria

At least nine pro-Iranian fighters, including a commander, were killed in airstrikes targeting their positions in Deir ez-Zur in eastern Syria late Monday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Observatory reported the death of "nine, including a commander and one Syrian national," in "aerial raids carried out by unidentified warplanes targeting a villa seized by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Villas neighborhood of Deir ez-Zur city, which they use as a communications headquarters," adding that "the number is likely to increase due to the presence of more than 20 wounded."

AFP

