Turkey arrests 147 people suspected of belonging to the Islamic State
Middle East News
2024-03-26 | 05:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Turkey arrests 147 people suspected of belonging to the Islamic State
Turkish authorities have arrested dozens of people suspected of belonging to the Islamic State in a campaign conducted across the country, the Interior Minister announced on Tuesday.
Ali Yerlikaya stated via social media that the arrests were made during simultaneous raids in 30 cities.
AFP
Middle East News
Turkey
Arrest
Islamic State
Raid
Ali Yerlikaya
