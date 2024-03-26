Bahrain invites Assad to participate in a meeting of the Arab League Council

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received a written message from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, which included an official invitation to participate in the meeting of the 33rd regular session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the summit level, which will be held next May 16 in the Bahraini capital, Manama.



The invitation was delivered to President al-Assad by Wahid Mubarak Sayyar, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Damascus.

Reuters