Airstrikes in eastern Syria kills 15 mostly Iran-backed fighters

Middle East News
2024-03-26 | 09:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Airstrikes in eastern Syria kills 15 mostly Iran-backed fighters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Airstrikes in eastern Syria kills 15 mostly Iran-backed fighters

At least 14 Iran-backed fighters and a civilian were killed in overnight airstrikes targeting their positions in Deir ez-Zur, eastern Syria, as reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Tuesday.

The Observatory did not immediately specify the party responsible for the strikes in Deir ez-Zur, which is regularly targeted by Israeli and sometimes American airstrikes.

AFP

Middle East News

Airstrikes

Syria

Iran-Backed Fighters

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights

LBCI Next
Nine pro-Iranian fighters killed in airstrikes in eastern Syria
Jake Sullivan discusses Gaza crisis with Israeli Defense Minister
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:23

Nine pro-Iranian fighters killed in airstrikes in eastern Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-22

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights: Explosions reported near American base in Al-Omar Oil field, Eastern Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-04

Lebanon's Foreign Affairs Ministry concerned over airstrikes on Syria and Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-03

US airstrikes in Syria kill 23 pro-Iran fighters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:29

Egypt settles overdue payments to petroleum companies operating on its territory

LBCI
Middle East News
10:31

US imposes new sanctions related to Syria and terrorism

LBCI
Middle East News
08:55

Houthis attacked four ships in past 72 hours

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:38

UNRWA says it has funds to run operations until end-May

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-24

MP Farid Boustany calls for political cohesion amid Lebanon's challenges

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:20

Fuel prices rise across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

Yasmina Zaytoun sends heartfelt message to Lebanon ahead of Miss World pageant

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-10

Israeli airspace 'intrusion': Intensive aircraft activity reaches Lebanon's capital

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More