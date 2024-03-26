US imposes new sanctions related to Syria and terrorism

2024-03-26 | 10:31
US imposes new sanctions related to Syria and terrorism
US imposes new sanctions related to Syria and terrorism

The United States issued new sanctions on Tuesday related to Syria and terrorism, as posted on the website of the US Department of the Treasury.

The sanctions target six individuals, twelve entities, and two ships.

Reuters

Middle East News

United States

Sanctions

Syria

Terrorism

