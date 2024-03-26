Egypt settles overdue payments to petroleum companies operating on its territory

2024-03-26 | 11:29
Egypt settles overdue payments to petroleum companies operating on its territory

The Egyptian government announced on Tuesday that it has commenced the payment of overdue dues to foreign companies operating in petroleum projects within the country.

A cabinet statement stated that the government has started "settling the dues of foreign partners working in petroleum projects in Egypt, totaling approximately 20 percent of the arrears, through a scheduled plan to settle all outstanding payments gradually in the coming period."

