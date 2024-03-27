Iraq signs gas supply agreement with Iran for five years

2024-03-27 | 09:26
Iraq signs gas supply agreement with Iran for five years
Iraq signs gas supply agreement with Iran for five years

The Iraqi News Agency reported on Wednesday that Iraq has signed a five-year contract with Iran to supply gas at rates reaching up to 50 million cubic meters per day, in accordance with the needs of Iraqi power stations.

Reuters

