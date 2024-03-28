Palestinian PM forms new government, takes on role of Foreign Affairs Minister as well

2024-03-28 | 09:41
Palestinian PM forms new government, takes on role of Foreign Affairs Minister as well
Palestinian PM forms new government, takes on role of Foreign Affairs Minister as well

The Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA) reported that Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa formed a new government on Thursday.

Mustafa also assumed the position of Foreign Minister, replacing Riyad al-Maliki.

The agency stated that President Mahmoud Abbas approved the government.

Reuters

