Israeli airstrike injures two individuals outside Damascus

2024-03-28 | 13:29
Israeli airstrike injures two individuals outside Damascus
Israeli airstrike injures two individuals outside Damascus

The Syrian Ministry of Defense said in a statement that two people were injured in an Israeli airstrike in the vicinity of Damascus on Thursday.

The ministry added that the strike targeted a residential building and resulted in 'some material losses.'

Middle East News

Israeli Airstrike

Damascus

Syria

Ministry Of Defense

Building

Israeli strikes persist amidst 'intense' clashes in Gaza
US says hostage talks with Israel and Hamas not over
UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:32

Latest figures: Gaza Health Ministry reports 32,552 martyrs, 74,980 injured

