Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
13
o
Israeli airstrike injures two individuals outside Damascus
Middle East News
2024-03-28 | 13:29
Israeli airstrike injures two individuals outside Damascus
The Syrian Ministry of Defense said in a statement that two people were injured in an Israeli airstrike in the vicinity of Damascus on Thursday.
The ministry added that the strike targeted a residential building and resulted in 'some material losses.'
Reuters
Middle East News
Israeli Airstrike
Damascus
Syria
Ministry Of Defense
Building
